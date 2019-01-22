SynMag 72 – Das Synthesizer-Magazin

News

Veröffentlicht von Moogulator am 22. Januar 2019
Inhalt SynMag 72 – kommt Ende des Monats…

  • Novation SL MK2 – Controller Keyboard – ein bisschen Native?
  • Vermona Random Rhythm – Beats by Zufall?
  • Dreadbox/PolyEnd – Synthesizer – Medusa 6OSCs für ein Hallelujah! Aber mit Sequencer.
  • Funkstill Filter Threek – Filtermorphing aus Schweizer Hand
  • Arturia Keylab Mk2 – Controller Keyboard II – Standard und gut?
  • Icon iKeyboard 5S VST – Controller Keyboard III – kompakt!
  • Modul-Special II: Erica, Dreadbox, Endorphin.es – Interessantes Eurorack-Gemisch
  • darin: Bastl Thyme Machine Tape-Effekt
  • DTronics Programmer für Reface DX – FM Synthese im Griff? Detailbericht!
  • DIY Analog Step Sequencer
  • Bandcoaching – Promotion und wichtige Schritte…
  • Emil Schult – Kraftwerks Ex-Chefkonzeptionist – heute?
  • Musiker-Psychologie I – Eigene Projekte …
  • Native Instruments Komplete 12 – Schwerpunkt: Sampling mit Kontakt 6
  • Kreativ mit Tapedecks und Tapes
  • Jean-Michel Jarre – Der Meister…
  • Max Cooper – Streng wissenschaftlich – Studiocheck
  • Empty Vessel – Samplejagd und der Ensoniq Mirage
  • Ausgeschaltet

