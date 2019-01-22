SynMag 72 – Das Synthesizer-Magazin

Inhalt SynMag 72 – kommt Ende des Monats…
- Novation SL MK2 – Controller Keyboard – ein bisschen Native?
- Vermona Random Rhythm – Beats by Zufall?
- Dreadbox/PolyEnd – Synthesizer – Medusa 6OSCs für ein Hallelujah! Aber mit Sequencer.
- Funkstill Filter Threek – Filtermorphing aus Schweizer Hand
- Arturia Keylab Mk2 – Controller Keyboard II – Standard und gut?
- Icon iKeyboard 5S VST – Controller Keyboard III – kompakt!
- Modul-Special II: Erica, Dreadbox, Endorphin.es – Interessantes Eurorack-Gemisch
- darin: Bastl Thyme Machine Tape-Effekt
- DTronics Programmer für Reface DX – FM Synthese im Griff? Detailbericht!
- DIY Analog Step Sequencer
- Bandcoaching – Promotion und wichtige Schritte…
- Emil Schult – Kraftwerks Ex-Chefkonzeptionist – heute?
- Musiker-Psychologie I – Eigene Projekte …
- Native Instruments Komplete 12 – Schwerpunkt: Sampling mit Kontakt 6
- Kreativ mit Tapedecks und Tapes
- Jean-Michel Jarre – Der Meister…
- Max Cooper – Streng wissenschaftlich – Studiocheck
- Empty Vessel – Samplejagd und der Ensoniq Mirage
- Ausgeschaltet