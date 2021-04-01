SynMag International -Special 2021 – The Modular View of Things.

CONTENT: SynMag international 2021 – get yours – now.
The Modular View of Things.
our first english print issue beside the “modular worlds” book
(both printed press only.)
INTO THE SYSTEM
Controlling the modular
External sequencers and CV control 4
Input modules
Feed the modular 8
WORKING WITH THE SYSTEM
Cables: just a wire in plastic?
Maximize the signal, minimize the noise 12
Busking with a modular synth
Thoughts on battery powered modulars 14
Connecting Eurorack Systems
… with (modular) computer music software 18
Effects in a modular System
Bend it, shape it 26
Build your own effects processor
Modular synth used on guitar or other external audio input 32
The ancient krell and beyond
Some thoughts about self-playing patches 36
Creation, capture & manipulation
… of audio with Modular instruments 42
Modular drums
They come in all sizes & flavours 48
Sequencers for modular systems
Internal or external connectivity aplenty 54
Doepfer A-100 Modular System
Polyphony – patch examples 62
The Doepfer Trautonium
Diving into Subharmonics 66
Expanding your modular externally
Attaching additional gear like modules via MIDI or OSC 72
OUT OF THE SYSTEM
Mixing inside and outside
… of modular setups 76
MUSIC & REPORTS
“A low price is my copy protection”
Interview with Klanghelm plugin developer Tony Frenzel 78
Unfiltered Audio: creations for various platforms
In conversation with Michael Hetrick & Joshua Dickinson 82
New literature 88
Impress 90
Grab yours here – printed version only. (no PDFs).
not part of a normal SynMag subscription
German Readers: diese Ausgabe ist nicht Teil des normalen Abonnements, da es sich um eine Spezialausgabe handelt.