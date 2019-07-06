News

SynMag Ausgabe 75

Veröffentlicht von Moogulator am 6. Juli 2019
SynMag 75 - Das Synthesizer - Magazin

SynMag 75 - Das Synthesizer - Magazin

SynMag 74 - Das Synthesizer-Magazin

SynMag 74 – Das Synthesizer-Magazin – Der Buchla für alle Volca Modular und mehr – VÖ 30.5.

9.-11.5.2019 SynMag und Superbooth „Synthesizer-Messe“, Berlin

 SynMag 73

SynMag 73 – Das Synthesizer-Magazin – Modular Special + Deluge und Schiller, Mijk van Dijk erscheint am 29.03.2019
  • Modular Spezial: Erica Fusion (Hochvolt Plasma), Sample Drum Doppelsampler, Bastl 1983 MIDI-CV Interface polyphon, Bastl/Casper Electronics Dark Matter einzigartiger Verzerr-Prozessor
  • Radikal Delta Cep A Synthesizer – Mehrstimmig-Morphend, kann mehr als man denkt…
  • Arturia Microfreak – Superehrlicher Real-Digitaler Synthesizer, mehrstimmig
  • Stereoping Programmer für div. Synthesizer
  • MFB Tanzbär II – der blaue Drumcomputer
  • Dreadbox Komorebi Flanger/Chorus – analog besser?
  • Arturia Vintage Collection 7 – neu dabei: Casio CZ, EMS Synthi AKS und Mellotron im Test
  • Fab Filter – Pro Serie L2, Q3 und R
  • Vinylherstellung – Bericht
  • Happy Knobbing Modular Synthesizer Meeting – Bericht & Bilder
  • Hypnoskull – Anti-Techno vs. Industrial und besondere Performance
  • Rex the Dog – Superhund am Modular auf der Abhörstation Teufelsberg
  • Synthplex Messe – Kaliforniens Superbooth?
  • Lutz Haller – DK Synergy High-End Digital-Synthesizer „synth von gestern“

    -> kommt am Ende des Monats.
Moogulator

