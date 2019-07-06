SynMag Ausgabe 75

SynMag 75 - Das Synthesizer - Magazin
- Modular Spezial: Erica Fusion (Hochvolt Plasma), Sample Drum Doppelsampler, Bastl 1983 MIDI-CV Interface polyphon, Bastl/Casper Electronics Dark Matter einzigartiger Verzerr-Prozessor
- Radikal Delta Cep A Synthesizer – Mehrstimmig-Morphend, kann mehr als man denkt…
- Arturia Microfreak – Superehrlicher Real-Digitaler Synthesizer, mehrstimmig
- Stereoping Programmer für div. Synthesizer
- MFB Tanzbär II – der blaue Drumcomputer
- Dreadbox Komorebi Flanger/Chorus – analog besser?
- Arturia Vintage Collection 7 – neu dabei: Casio CZ, EMS Synthi AKS und Mellotron im Test
- Fab Filter – Pro Serie L2, Q3 und R
- Vinylherstellung – Bericht
- Happy Knobbing Modular Synthesizer Meeting – Bericht & Bilder
- Hypnoskull – Anti-Techno vs. Industrial und besondere Performance
- Rex the Dog – Superhund am Modular auf der Abhörstation Teufelsberg
- Synthplex Messe – Kaliforniens Superbooth?
- Lutz Haller – DK Synergy High-End Digital-Synthesizer „synth von gestern“
-> kommt am Ende des Monats.
