Arturia’s MiniFilter V giveaway is ending on Dec 28th 2016

Arturia give away free Mini V filter plug-in.

In the spirit of giving, this holiday season Arturia have released a free plugin version of the famous filter found in their highly acclaimed Mini V software synth. But be quick, it’s free only up until December 28th so you have a few hours left to get it.

The filter itself is based on the legendary monosynth developed by Dr Bob Moog in the 1970s, and has been painstakingly reproduced to be as faithful and accurate to the original as possible.

Using their exclusive TAE technology, Arturia developers are able to replicate the behaviours and subtle nuances of analog components, and it is this technology that brings the incredible 24 dB/octave filter emulation to life, allowing it to breathe, scream, and whistle like the original.

To receive your free MiniFilter V, go to www.arturia.com/arturia-festive-gift

Remember, the offer ends on December 28th do be quick!

From the whole team at Arturia, we wish you a very merry Christmas, a relaxing festive season, and a happy & healthy 2017.

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade …